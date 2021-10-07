Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus 9 at Rs 39,999 is a great deal, here is how it works

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival has a plethora of discounted smartphones across segments. So you will find a good deal irrespective of your budget. As part of this sale, Amazon is offering up to a 40 per cent discount on smartphones. Plus, with additional bank offers, you can purchase these devices at the lowest possible prices.

A bunch of exciting high-end smartphones are also on sale. So if you were planning on getting one, wait no more. That said, we want to bring your attention to an excellent deal being offered on the OnePlus 9. The smartphone, which launched at Rs 49,999, can be availed for as low as Rs 39,999 in this sale. OnePlus smartphones barely see such price drops, so it's an absolute steal deal. So let's quickly break down this deal to find out how it works.

OnePlus 9, with a price cut of Rs 3000, is now selling for Rs 46,999. However, you can further reduce this amount by making the purchase through an HDFC credit card. As part of the bank, you can avail of a flat discount of Rs 7000 on orders above 37,599. With this offer applied, your checkout amount will drop down to Rs 39,999. Now that's a total discount of Rs 10,000, which makes it one steal deal.

The OnePlus 9 is the brand's flagship offering for this year, which sits just below the top-end OnePlus 9 Pro. The smartphone comes in a beautiful glass metal sandwich design with a premium look and feel. It is sold in three colour options - Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black.

As far as the hardware is concerned, it gets a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 1100 nits and supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour space. OnePlus 9 is powered by Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.8GHz and coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The device offers excellent performance regardless of the tasks being performed. By which we mean that even resource-intensive tasks like gaming are handled like a breeze. You can check out our review of the OnePlus 9 here for a more detailed analysis.

The OnePlus 9 is offered in two RAM variants: 8GB DDR5 and 12GB DDR5, which are further coupled with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, respectively.

While the hardware on this device is fairly impressive, it's the Hasselblad camera system that makes this device stand out. The smartphone gets a 48 megapixel Sony IMX689 primary shooter, a 50 megapixel IMX766 ultra-wide free form lens that eliminates edge distortion issues on ultrawide shots and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There's a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies. The OnePlus 9 can shoot 8K 30fps videos and slow-motion videos up to 720p at 480fps and 1080p at 240fps.

The OnePlus 9 is powered by a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W wired charging. OnePlus claims that the supplied 65W charger top up your device in less than 30 minutes. Finally, the device runs Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 on top. OnePlus 9 is an excellent deal for Rs 39,999, so go grab one if it fits your budget.