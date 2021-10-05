Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus 9, Nord 2, 9R, Nord CE, and 8T available with discounts

Smartphones offer not just the functionality of making calls and texting, but so much more. One can access the weather, listen to music, read and reply to emails, book tickets, etc. Smartphones are thus no longer a luxury but have become a necessity. Amazon is currently hosting its Great Indian Festival sale offering discounts across categories including smartphones. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, this is the right time to do so.

OnePlus is a popular smartphone brand that manufacturers high-performance smartphones at a relatively affordable price. OnePlus phones run on the company's signature OxygenOS built on Android. It is clean, simple to use, and intuitive. Amazon is offering some great discounts on OnePlus smartphones as part of its Great Indian Festival sale. Here are the top OnePlus smartphones available with discounts.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is available for Rs. 46,999. It has a slim and sleek design with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It features a triple camera setup with a primary rear camera being a powerful 48 megapixel capable of shooting 4K videos at 30 and 60 FPS. The ultra-wide-angle camera is 50 megapixels. The front selfie camera is 16 megapixels. The OnePlus 9 offers a 6.55 inch Full AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2400x1080p resolution. It is capable of supporting HDR 10+ format. It runs on OnePlus's Oxygen OS and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor. The OnePlus 9 5G features a 4500 mAh battery. Also, the phone has Alexa built-in providing hands-free access and control to your smart speaker and devices at home.

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R is currently available for Rs. 36,999 as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, with up to 12GB RAM. It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a powerful 4500 mAh with 65 Watt Warp charging.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is currently available for Rs. 29,999. It has a 6.43-inch Full-HD AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G houses a triple rear camera array that includes a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel mono camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM and has 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging.

OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T is available for Rs. 38,990 currently. It comes with a large 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is powered by an octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 2.86GHz. With such a large RAM and processing power this smartphone can switch between apps easily and smoothly, its performance is not compromised while running several apps in the background. The large RAM also delivers faster response and opening times for apps. The Oxygen operating system is light and well suited for the phone, letting you seamlessly navigate and use the several features the phone has to offer. Moreover, the OnePlus 8 5G comes with a triple camera setup in the rear with a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 Sensor that takes stunning and rich photos. The 6.55-inch display has a fast refresh rate reducing blur and producing seamless motion in videos. The large 4500 mAh battery is good to last all day.

OnePlus Nord CE

The OnePlus Nord CE is currently available for Rs. 24,999. It comes with a large 8GB RAM and has an internal storage capacity of 128GB. It employs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Both the powerful processor and the large RAM capacity work in tandem to yield a quick response and opening time for apps and allowing several apps to run in the background without compromising on the phone's performance. The sizable internal memory is much larger than normal smartphones and provides enough space to store ample amounts of photos, music, movies, and games. The OnePlus Nord CE has a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz that renders seamless motion and reduces blur in videos while producing a stunning visual experience. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera that captures vivid colours. The 4500 mAh battery provides running time for the whole day on a single charge.