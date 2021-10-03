Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus 9, Nord CE, and more OnePlus phones available with discounts

Smartphones are powerful all in one mobile phone devices. The specifications on the best smartphones are better than specifications on even laptops, and they improve with every model. Most of us use smartphones for a variety of uses, for carrying out official work, listening to music, playing games, taking photos, etc.

With so many high-performance expectations from smartphones, it is all the more important that the specifications on your smartphone are strong. If you are looking to upgrade your smartphones, here are the top OnePlus smartphones available with discounts. Amazon's Great Indian Festival which started on October 3 is offering some great deals and discounts across categories including smartphones.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 is currently available for Rs. 46,999. The flagship model has 5G support and a large 4500 mAh lithium polymer battery. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus 9 has 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The OnePlus 9 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It has a triple rear camera setup co-Developed by Hasselblad, it consists of a 48 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a free form lens, and a 2 megapixel monochrome lens.

OnePlus Nord CE

The OnePlus Nord CE is currently available for Rs. 24,999. It comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G houses a triple rear camera array that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel mono camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS2.1 internal storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging.

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R is currently available for Rs. 36,999 as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, with up to 12GB RAM. It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a powerful 4500 mAh with 65 Watt Warp charging.