Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus 9 Pro with Rs 7,000 massive discount, here is how the deal works

Amazon's Great Indian Festival kicked off on October 3. The American e-commerce giant is offering steep discounts and great deals across categories including a smartphone. If you are in the market looking for a new smartphone, this might be the time to grab the best deals around.

OnePlus is a smartphone manufacturer that is known for its strong performance-oriented smartphones available at an affordable price tag. The company's 2021 flagship series OnePlus 9 was launched in March. OnePlus 9 Pro is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 60,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 65,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the best Android phones around. It has a curved front and back, glossy rim, and expansive screen. OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7 inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display has a 3216×1440 pixel resolution The display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, which is bright enough to be used even outdoors during the day. It is IP68 water and dust-resistant.

It has a quad rear camera setup developed in collaboration with Swedish camera brand, Hasselbald which has a 48-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 8-megapixel telephoto pens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome. Additionally, the front camera is a 16-megapixel camera. The OnePlus camera also features Nightscape mode, which allows you to shoot better photos in low light.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor along with an Adreno 660 GPU. The OnePlus 9 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. It comes with a 4500 mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro uses a USB-C charger and supports super-fast charging. If you choose to also purchase the Warp Charge

Though the OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 60,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, one can avail further discount by choosing to pay with HDFC Credit Card. With HDFC credit cards you get an additional Rs 3,000 off, thus, bringing down the effective price to Rs 57,999.

You can buy OnePlus 9 Pro from here.

