Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z available at its lowest price

.The Amazon Great India Festival has lowered down the pricing of a plethora of devices. This also includes headphones and speakers, which are selling at up to 80 per cent discount. Plus, there are bank discounts to make the deal even more lucrative. So if you're planning to get one, there won't be a better time than this.

While there are a lot of good budget headphone deals on offer, we want to bring your attention to the deal being offered in the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. This wireless neckband was launched earlier last year as a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. OnePlus made it available for Rs 1999 and has been selling for the same price since then. However, in the ongoing sale, you can get it just for Rs 1799. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is selling at its lowest price. While it may seem like a small price cut but it is a great deal.

Users of American Express, Citi Bank, and RBL Bank are eligible for bank discounts. According to terms and conditions, the consumer can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1750. The minimum order to get this instant discount differs for each bank. It's worth noting that the discounts are valid on select products. The bank offers are valid until October 12, i.e. today.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is well built and has an in-ear design. It is not too heavy either at 26 grams. The earphones are powered by 9.2mm dynamic drivers and offer decent sound output. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is IP55 rated so that it can take at least a few splashes. The device gets Bluetooth 5.0 support and a Type-C port for charging. OnePlus claims up to 20 hours of battery life on a full charge and 10 hours of battery life on a 10-minute charge. You can check out our review of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z here.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z reduces latency to 110ms in latency modes. Additional features include Quick Pair, Quick Switch and Magnetic Control for pausing and starting music by joining and separating the earbuds.