Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Nord CE available with bank discounts, check details

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has brought plenty of smartphones at discounted prices. Plus, there are bank discounts to make the overall deal even sweeter. While there are a lot of good deals available, we want to bring your attention to the deal being offered on the OnePlus Nord CE. This is the cheapest OnePlus smartphone available in the country at a starting price of Rs 22,999. And in case you were planning to purchase this device, this is just the right time.

The OnePlus Nord CE can be availed at a lower price as part of this sale. But it's worth noting that the deal only applies to the 8GB RAM variant. For reference, this 8GB model was made available for Rs 24,999 and is still selling at the same price. However, users can get this device for as low as 23,749, including HDFC bank offers. So let's quickly break this deal down to find out how it works.

HDFC bank offers will come to an end today, i.e. October 8. That said, Amazon has revealed new bank offers which can be availed on American Express, Citi Bank and RBL bank cards. According to the offer, consumers are eligible for a 10 per cent instant discount on the Credit card, Debit card and EMI transactions. This new offer will run until October 12.

As mentioned before, the pricing of OnePlus Nord CE has seen a drop. But using an HDFC card, you can get a discount of Rs 1250 now. We added an HDFC card to cross verify the final discount amount, which came down to Rs 23,749. This offer is exclusive for HDFC Credit card, Debit card and EMI transactions.

The OnePlus Nord CE is a mid-range smartphone that sits just below the Original Nord. It features a similar design to the OnePlus Nord, but the rear panel isn't glass. However, that doesn't mean it has a cheap build. The device has a good in-hand feel and isn't too heavy either at 170 gms. You can check out our review of the OnePlus Nord CE here.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the device sports a 6.43 inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display supports DCI P3, sRGB colour space and has a pixel density of 401 PPI. The OnePlus Nord CE is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750 chipset based on an 8nm manufacturing process. It is further paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front, it gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It is also 5G capable and brings connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack. Finally, the device runs Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.