Amazon Great Indian Festival: Panasonic Lumix G7 Mirrorless Camera available with massive discount

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale that started on October 3 is offering great deals and steep discounts across categories including cameras and DSLRs. If you are looking to buy a new camera, this might be a great time to do so.

A Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) camera combines the optics and the mechanisms of a single-lens reflex camera with a digital imaging sensor. The resulting photographs are highly detailed with a very high pixel rate. These cameras offer interchangeable lenses that can be optimised as per the situation. These cameras also offer a relatively faster shutter speed, letting you capture more photos instantly. If you are looking to buy a DSLR camera, the Panasonic Lumix G7 Mirrorless Camera is currently available on Amazon at a massive discount.

The Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit is selling for Rs. 35,990, down from its earlier price of Rs. 49,770. The camera allows you to record videos in 4K. The depth from defocus autofocus technology and contrast autofocus lets you achieve both higher precision and greater speed. Low light AF makes it possible to focus subjects more precisely in a low light situation, like moonlight with no other light source. The superior noise reduction system enables crisp images even in low light conditions up to ISO 25600. The DMC-G7 comes with a high-resolution OLED Live View Finder which allows high visibility due to a 10,0000:1 contrast ratio and perfect framing even under direct sunlight conditions.

It has a 3-inch screen display size that provides high visibility even in sunny outdoor shooting. And, the tilt touch display gives you the freedom to find unusual perspectives while maintaining easy operation and full image control. It features dual image stabilisation, 3X optical, and 4X digital zoom along with a continuous shutter speed of 8 frames per second. The camera can be controlled by using the Panasonic Image App' enabling you to view the image, set the focus, release the shutter from a distance, or review photographs on the large screen.

Even though the Panasonic Lumiex is already selling at a discount of Rs. 35,990, Amazon is still offering further discounts to certain Credit Cardholders. American Express credit card holders can avail of a further 10% instant discount on their purchase capped at a maximum of Rs. 1,750.

Similarly, Citibank credit cardholders can avail of a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions. Rupay credit cardholders can avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 500, while RBL bank credit cardholders can avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions.