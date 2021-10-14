Amazon Great Indian Festival: Philips TAT1225 truly wireless earbuds available with massive discount

Earphones have increasingly become a part of our daily lives, be it to enjoy music or movies while on the go or the ease of picking up calls without having to pull the phone out of your pockets. Even while driving wireless earbuds offer a way to pick up calls without being distracted. All of us have had to face the gruesome challenge of untangling the wires of the earphones. With wireless earbuds, you not only eliminate the pesky wire but also enjoy superior audio quality both for music as well as calls. The Bluetooth connectivity grants you the freedom to move around without being attached to your phone with a wire.

Amazon is currently hosting its Great Indian Festival sale offering great deals and steep discounts on products across categories including wireless earbuds. Philips TAT1225 truly wireless earbuds are a great choice if you are looking for a great deal for those looking to get good quality earbuds at a bargain.

The Philips TAT1225 truly wireless earbuds are currently available for sale on Amazon for Rs. 1,499, down from its earlier price of Rs. 4,999. These truly wireless earbuds have a built-in microphone with echo cancellation that keeps sound clear when you do take a call. You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit

You can wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more. Additionally, you get up to 6 hours of playtime from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case.

The Philips TAT1225 truly wireless earbuds are rated IPX4 splash and waterproof, making them sweat resistant as well. They are equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 for quick and easy pairing. The earbuds are extremely comfortable to wear even for long hours and lightweight, weighing just 60 grams.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale kicked off on October 3.