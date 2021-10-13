Amazon Great Indian Festival: Redmi 9 Power at Rs 9,899 is a deal worth checking out

Several smartphones are selling at discounted prices as part of the ongoing Amazon sale. The deals are spread across all segments so that you can find a good deal irrespective of your budget. Plus, there are bank discounts to make the deals even more lucrative. Hence, this is an ideal time to make your next smartphone purchase.

That said, we want to bring your attention to a really sweet deal being offered on the Redmi 9 Power. This affordable smartphone was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 10,999. Its pricing hasn't been reduced yet, but users can avail of it just for Rs 9,899 through available bank offers.

As per the new bank offers, Axis and Citibank consumers are eligible for an Instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1000 on Credit/Debit transactions (non-EMI). Whereas on EMI transactions, they can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1250 discount. These new bank offers are valid until October 17.

The Redmi 9 Power features a 6.67 inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It ships with an octa-core Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. In addition, the device gets up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Whereas on the front, it gets a single 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The Redmi 9 Power sports a 6000mAh Li-Po battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The device has support for dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, and GPS in terms of connectivity.

Redmi 9 Power brings good hardware, decent cameras and a massive 6000mAh battery to the table. Thus, making it a perfect deal for Rs 9,899.