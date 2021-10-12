Amazon Great Indian Festival: Redmi 9A 3GB RAM model available at Rs 7,020 during the sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has been delivering crazy smartphone deals over the years now. And this year is no different with smartphones being offered at up to 40 per cent discount offers. The deals are spread across all segments so that you can find a good deal irrespective of your budget. In case you are looking for an entry-level device, there's a great deal being offered on the Redmi 9A.

The 3GB RAM model of the Redmi 9A is selling for Rs 7,799. However, consumers can avail of an additional discount of Rs Rs 779 on Citibank Credit Card, which reduces the price of the smartphone down to Rs 7,020. Bank offers are ending today, so you will have to rush to grab this deal.

The Redmi 9A features a 6.3 inch IPS LCD display. It has a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a pixel density of 269 PPI. The device features a waterdrop notch on the front. Also, the device has a splash-resistant body to protect it from minor splashes. Sadly, the device misses out on a fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.

The Redmi 9A is driven by Mediatek's Helio G25 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2Ghz and coupled with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device gets 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD Card. The Redmi 9A sports a 5000mAh with support for 10W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Redmi 9A features a 13MP single camera on the rear, whereas a 5MP shooter for selfies on the front. The Redmi 9A can record videos up to 1080p resolution.

The Xiaomi 9A runs Android 10 with MIUI12 on top. As far as connectivity is concerned, it supports 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro-USB 2.0 and A-GPS.

The Redmi 9A is one of the most popular budget smartphones. It was launched back in 2020 but still stands tall with its competition. The smartphone has barely seen a price cut in a year of launch, thus making it a steal deal for Rs 7,020.