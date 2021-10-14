Amazon Great Indian Festival: Redmi Earbuds 2C at under Rs 1,000 is a decent deal

Amazon Great Indian Festival is live, and it brings offers in various categories, including the TWS segment. More people have now begun adapting these wireless earphones with improvements in sound quality and battery life. Hence if you are planning to get one, wait no more. Plenty of budget TWS is selling at discounted prices as part of the ongoing sale. And in fact, we have spotted a really sweet deal being offered on the Redmi Earbuds 2C.

The budget TWS earphones usually sell for Rs 1,499, but in the ongoing sale, it can be availed for just Rs 999. Redmi Earbuds 2C was launched in October last year, but they still remain to be one of the popular budget TWS earphones. And at a discounted price of Rs 999, it's a deal worth considering.

The Redmi Earbuds 2C are pebble-shaped in-ear design earphones weighing 4.3 gms each. It gets Bluetooth 5.0 with a 10m range. The earbuds are IPX4 rated so that you can take them for your gym sessions. A button on the earbuds enables multiple functions like pause-play music, answer/end calls, turn on voice assistant and more. The device has DSP ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for improved call quality.

The earbuds get 43mAh batteries each and can run up to four hours. Whereas the case ships with a 300mAh battery which further extends the battery life to 12hrs. The Redmi Earbuds 2C can be completely charged in 1.5 hours through a micro-USB cable. Redmi claims up to 150 hrs of standby time on this device. Moreover, the earphones support Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri for voice controls.