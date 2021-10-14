Amazon Great Indian Festival: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max available with a flat Rs 1,000 off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has been bringing great smartphone deals over the years. And this year is no different with up to 40 per cent discount on offer. Plus, there are additional bank offers to make deals even more lucrative. So if you were planning to purchase a device, there wouldn't be a better time than this.

There are a lot of smartphones selling at discounted prices as part of this sale. But we want to draw your attention to the deal being offered on the Redmi Note 10 Pro. According to the latest deal during the Amazon sale, the device can be purchased at 18,999 and Rs 20,999, with a flat discount of Rs 1000. This deal is exclusive for Axis and Citibank consumers who can avail of an Instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1000 on Credit/Debit transactions (non-EMI). Whereas on EMI transactions, they can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1250 discount. These new bank offers are valid until October 17. So you need to hurry up to grab the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at a discounted price.

You can buy Redmi Note 10 Pro Max here

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the most popular smartphones in the sub 20k segment. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The display has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and is HDR 10 certified. Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core 732G chipset coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone gets up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max excels in the camera department with good picture and video quality. It has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The smartphone sports a 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. In terms of connectivity, it has support for Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000. Courtesy of this sale, you can grab the 6GB/128GB and the 8GB/128GB models at just Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. So you shouldn't miss this deal.