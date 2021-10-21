Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: 5 smartphones deals that you must check out

The Amazon Great Indian festival has been bringing some excellent smartphone deals over the years now. And this year is no different with smartphones selling at up to 40 per cent discounted prices. Users can álso avail additional discounts through bank offers. With all these offers available, there won't be a better time to purchase a smartphone. Keeping that in mind, we have listed the top 5 smartphone deals to lookout for in the ongoing Amazon Sale.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is one the best flagships launched this year. The smartphone ships with the top of the line Snapdragon 888 chipset. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The device comes with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. It gets a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. While on the front, there's a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. OnePlus 9 Pro is selling for Rs 60,999 down from its original price of 64,999.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is a couple of years old now but it still can hold up with the best of smartphones. The device usually sells for Rs 49,990 but it can be purchased for as low as 39,999 in the ongoing sale. A whopping price cut of around Rs 10,000 makes it one crazy deal.

The iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 828x1792 pixels. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset clocked at 2.65GHz. The smartphone is offered with upto 256GB of storage. It sports dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and another 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

Mi 11x 5G

The Mi 11X is another good option to look out for. It can be purchased for as low as Rs 22,999 including bank offers. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It ships with a powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel lens for selfie. A 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging powers this Mi 11X.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The highly popular Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with a price drop of Rs 1000 is being sold for Rs 18,999 in the sale. It sports a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset. Which is further paired with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The device features a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets a 5020mAh battery with 33W charging support.

iQoo Z3 5G

The iQoo Z3 5G was launched at Rs 19,990 but the ongoing sale has brought its price down to Rs 17,990. The iQOO Z3 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with 120Hz high refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm 768G chipset clocked at 2.84GHz. The device gets a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The iQOO Z3 5G ships with a 4400mAh battery with support for 55W charging.

Read more | Apple will ask unvaccinated employees going to office to get tested every day

Read more | Nokia C30 launched: Key specifications, sale date and India price

Read more | Jack Ma spotted outside China for first time since his run-in with regulators