Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 to be available at lowest price ever

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has been officially confirmed. Amazon hasn't revealed the sale dates yet but it is likely to host the sale during the festive season later this month. It is believed that the Great Indian Festival sale will be hosted at the same time when Flipkart will host its Big Billion Days sale. Both these sales will likely take place around the end of this month.

Amazon has revealed a lot of details about the deals it will offer during the Great Indian Festival sale. One of the key highlights is that big discounts will be available on iPhones, primarily the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series. Interestingly, during the same time, Flipkart will also offer big discounts on iPhone 13 and other models. Now, that makes the festive season the best time to purchase a brand new iPhone.

In addition, Amazon teaser also revealed it will offer discount offer on some of the popular phones, including iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10T, and several other Samsung, Realme, Redmi, iQOO, Oppo, Vivo, Lava, Nokia phones. In addition, Amazon will also offer discounts on televisions, home appliances, and other electronics products.

For the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 per cent extra instant discount. This bank offer will be available on SBI debit as well as credit card.

Flipkart has also announced the Big Billion Days sale. We believe the Flipkart and Amazon sales will be hosted around the same time. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI and Axis Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on top of the flat discount offer.

Now, with Amazon and Flipkart announcing their festive sale, this is surely the best time to grab a new iPhone model. So, if you have been waiting to buy a brand new iPhone, now is the best time. If you want to buy the iPhone 13, it is better to wait for the iPhone 14 to launch and then grab the phone from either Amazon or Flipkart sales (whichever offers the best deal). After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple is also expected to cut prices of the iPhone 13 series as well as the iPhone 12 series.