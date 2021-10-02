Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch 6 get massive discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has gone live for the Prime members. From October 2, the non-Prime members will be able to access the deals and discounts. Every year the e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart host mega sale events simultaneously to ramp up their sales ahead of Diwali. The deals are offered across categories including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, soundbars, home appliances and more.

Amazon is also offering discounts on some popular smartphones including the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Redmi Note 10 Pro and others. Apart from the smartphones, Amazon is also offering discounts on the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch 6. So here are the deals on the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch 6.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE is being sold on Amazon for Rs 19,999. The smartwatch that was launched last year is down to its lowest price ever. The Apple Watch SE, which was being touted as the affordable Apple Watch, was earlier priced at Rs 29,999 for the 40mm variant. If you are an ICICI Bank or an Axis bank cardholder, you can get an additional discount of 10 per cent. The Apple Watch SE comes with a large Retina OLED display, it is believed to be 2x faster than Series 6. The watch SE is offered in two different variants including the 40mm and the 44mm variants. The 44mm variant is priced at Rs 23,900.

Apple Watch 6

Although Apple has launched the Apple Watch 7 in the market, if you want to buy the Watch 6 there can be no better place than Amazon to do it. The Apple Watch 6 40mm variant is being sold for Rs 39,900. This is for the GPS+ Cellular version of the smartwatch. The 44mm variant of the watch is available at a price of Rs 47,900. The Apple Watch 6 is offered in six colour variants. Additionally, the ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cardholders can get a discount of 10 per cent to further sweeten the deal. The Apple Watch 6 comes with LTE support which means that you can call, text, and get directions without your phone and directly from your wrist. The watch measures your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and checks your heart rhythm with the ECG app.