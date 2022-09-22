Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins: Best deals on iPhones, tablets and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival has kickstarted for Prime members, and regular members will get to enjoy sales deals starting tomorrow, September 23. Since the sales event is on, we have an idea of the pricing of almost everything once the event begins tomorrow. Today, Amazon is offering some of the hottest deals on iPhones, Alexa speakers, audio products, and more. If you're planning to upgrade your tech this festive season, here are some of the best deals available on Amazon right now.

Readers must note that prices during an online sales event fluctuate, and some devices may go out of stock very quickly. In that case, we advise you to create a wishlist and save card details for faster checkout.

Apple iPhones at Amazon Great Indian Festival

-iPhone 12 (64GB) - Rs 42,999

-iPhone 12 (128GB) - Rs 47,999

-iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Rs 99,900

-iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Rs 1,18,900

-iPhone 13 mini (256GB) - Rs 73,339

Amazon Alexa devices at Amazon Great Indian Festival

-Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb combo - Rs 1,599

-Fire TV Stick (HD) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote - Rs 1,999

-Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) - Rs 3,999

-Kindle (10th Gen) - Rs 6,499

-AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV - Rs 8,999

-Echo Dot (4th Gen) - Rs 2,249

Premium Android phones at Amazon Great Indian Festival

-Samsung Galaxy S22 5G - Rs 52,999

-OnePlus 10R 5G - Rs 32,999

-Xiaomi 12 Pro - Rs 54,999

-iQoo 9 SE 5G - Rs 29,990

TVs at Amazon Great Indian Festival

-OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV - Rs 21,999

-iFFALCON 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD - Rs 30,000

-TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - Rs 26,990

Best deals on earbuds, tablet, and watches at Amazon Great Indian Festival

-Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch - Rs 1,499

-OnePlus Smart Band - Rs 1,399

-OnePlus Nord Buds - Rs 2,299

-Oppo Enco Air 2 - Rs 1,999

-Xiaomi Pad 5 - Rs 24,999