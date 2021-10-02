Amazon Great Indian Festival sale goes live: iPhone 11, Redmi Note 10 Pro among top deals you must check out

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale has gone live for Prime members already. The mega sale will go live for the non-prime members on October 3. Amazon has not revealed when the sale will be concluded, but it has been reported that the sale would continue for almost a month. Amazon sale brings deals and discounts across categories including smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, smartwatches and more. Amazon will also be providing bank offers to HDFC credit and debit cardholders.

Amazon will provide an instant discount of 10 per cent if you make the payment using HDFC debit or credit card. So now that the sale is live, here are some handpicked deals and offers on smartphones, earphones and more that you should definitely not miss if you are planning to get a new gadget for yourself.

iPhone 11

The price of the iPhone 11 is down to Rs 38,999 during the Amazon Great Indian festival sale. This is the lowest ever price the iPhone 11 is selling for since its release. iPhone 11 was launched two years ago at a price of Rs 68,500 in India. Additionally, buyers can exchange their old phone and get upto Rs 15,000 in exchange for their old phone. This would further bring the price of the iPhone 11 down from Rs 38,999. And if you are an HDFC cardholder, you will further get a discount of 10 per cent. So If you have been planning to get into the Apple ecosystem, there can be no better offer than this.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro, which was launched a year ago, is down to Rs 16, 499. It was launched at a price of Rs 19,999. Buyers will also get the option to exchange their old phones for the new ones and get upto Rs 15,000 for that. Additionally, HDFC bank account holders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent. Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 732G coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Apple Watch SE

The price of the Apple Watch SE is down to Rs 19,999 during the Amazon Great Indian sale from its original price of Rs 29,900. The deal is offered on the 40mm variant of the watch. Additionally, HDFC bank account holders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent.

AirPods Pro

The mighty AirPods Pro may finally suit your pockets as the price of the audio device is down to Rs 16,990 on Amazon. This is by far the lowest price the device is selling forever since its launch. The original price of the AirPods Pro is Rs 24,990. HDFC Bank account holders can get an additional discount of 10 per cent on the AirPods Pro.