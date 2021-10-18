Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HP 15 Ryzen 3 with over Rs 7000 discount is perfect for college and school students

Amazon is currently hosting its Great Indian Festival sale. The sale that kicked off on October 3 has been offering some great deals and steep discounts on several products across categories including laptops and other electronics. Laptops as devices have become increasingly important in teaching and academics.

Laptops allow students to complete their assignments, do research, and format their papers before turning them in. However, the usage requirements of students are different from that of working professionals. Whether you are considering purchasing a new laptop for your kid who is off to college or just planning on upgrading his or her old laptop, in this article we bring for a deal that is not worth missing.

The HP 15 Ryzen 3 Laptop is currently available for Rs. 38,999 as part of the Great Indian Festival sale, down from its earlier price of Rs. 46,055. It weighs only 1.69 kg making it extremely portable. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor with a 2.6GHz base clock speed. The processor is supplemented by 8GB DDR4 RAM. It means that the laptop can run heavy or multiple applications at the same time without any lag. It has a 15.6 inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p and a brightness of 220 nits. It has a 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive (SSD). The SSD allows much faster access times to saved files compared to HDD.

It comes preinstalled with Windows 10 and Microsoft office 365 and can be upgraded to the latest version, Windows 11. The HP 15 Ryzen 3 has a lithium-ion battery that can last more than 12 hours. For connectivity, it includes a SuperSpeed USB Type-C, 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, 1 HDMI 1.4b, 1 RJ-45, 1 AC smart pin, and a headphone/microphone combo. This ultra-portable laptop has dual speakers, an integrated graphics card, Bluetooth, and USB 3.0 ports.

The HP 15 Ryzen 3 is a thin and light laptop that is yet powerful. Its affordable price tag and portability make it an ideal choice for students. Moreover, the Rs. 7,000 discount is a deal that should not be missed.