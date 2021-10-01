Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: iPhone 11 down to its lowest price ever at Rs 38,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival is all set to go live in India on October 3. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has teased some of the unmissable deals on smartphones, laptops, TWS earbuds and more. Popular smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and many others will be offering scores of discounts on their smartphones. So if you have been planning to buy a smartphone, you can wait for the Amazon sale to kickstart on October 3.

Amazon has revealed some of the deals already. One such deal is being offered on the iPhone 11, which still sells like a hot cake in India. The iPhone 11, which was launched in India for Rs 68,500 is down to its lowest price ever. The iPhone 11 for the first time since its release will be sold for under Rs 40,000. The Amazon product page reveals that the iPhone 11 would be helloing for as low as Rs 38,999 during the sale. However, the buyers will only be able to buy the iPhone 11 at this price only when the Amazon sale goes live.

The iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 is an unmissable deal for first time iPhone buyers. Even though the iPhone 11 is now two years old and there are newer models like the iPhone 12 and now the iPhone 13, the iPhone 11 still makes a lot of sense especially if you are thinking about getting an iPhone on a budget. iPhone 11 will let you enjoy all the basic iPhone features including a battery life that is similar to the iPhone 12. The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset which is still faster than a lot of Android phones. It has a dual-camera on the setup which captures decent images in the daylight as well as has dedicated night mode.

However, there are a few factors that you might want to consider before buying the iPhone 11. The smartphone does not come with a 120Hz display nor does it support 5G. But the bigger question is do you really need 5G and a display with a high refresh rate? Of course getting an iPhone 12 will make you more future-proof, but India is still years away from getting 5G at least that's what the current scenario hints at.

So whether iPhone 11 makes for a good device in 2021 or not depends on what you want from your phone. The budget also plays a key role here. If you are concerned about the updates that the iPhone 11 will be eligible for, be rest assured that the smartphone will continue to get updates from Apple at least till 2025.



