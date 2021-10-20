Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iQoo Z3 5G at Rs 16,490 is one hell of a phone deal

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has a plethora of good smartphone deals on offer. One that catches our fancy today is a great deal on the iQoo Z3 5G. The smartphone was launched at Rs 19,990 but the ongoing sale has brought its price down to Rs 17,990. Users can get further discounts via bank offers which reduces the final price to Rs 16,490.

So, you save up to Rs 3500 on the iQoo Z3 5G, which is a little close to 20 per cent discount. The bank discounts are applicable on Axis, Citi Bank and IndusInd credit and debit card transactions. The bank discounts will run until October 25, so if you want this phone you do have a few days to make up your mind.

The deal means that the iQoo Z3 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones in India right now. And with rest of its hardware and feature set, the phone does manage to stand out in the crowded market.

You can buy the iQoo Z3 5G here

The iQoo Z3 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with 120Hz high refresh rate. It is one of the most powerful smartphones in the segment with the Qualcomm 768G chipset inside it running at 2.84GHz and paired with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone gets up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The iQoo Z3 5G sports a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. While on the front, there's a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The smartphone features a 4400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. iQOO claims that the supplied charger can top up the battery to 50 per cent in about 19 minutes. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G,WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C and GPS.

We reviewed the iQoo Z3 5G and found it to be a fairly decent device for a wide range of users. The smartphone camera performs well in daylight but struggles in low light as is the case with most budget smartphones. That said, it makes up for it with the performance on offer. All in all, iQOO Z3 5G is one good phone deal at Rs 16,450.