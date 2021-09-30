Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iQOO Z3, iQOO Z5, and more iQOO phones available with offers up to Rs 7,500

iQOO has announced new offers on the entire iQOO portfolio that will go live with the much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The deals will extend across iQOO smartphones including the iQOO Z5, iQOO 7 series as well as the iQOO Z3.

The new offers by iQOO for its products will come with discounts, finance schemes, exchange offers and EMI facility. Other than these deals that vary across iQOO smartphones, the company also promises 6 months free replacement guarantee to Amazon prime customers for all iQOO smartphones.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is due to start from October 3, 2021 while prime members will get a special 24 hours early access to the sale starting from October 2, 2021. Here are the deals you can catch on the iQOO smartphones during the sale.

iQOO 7 series deals

All variants of the iQOO 7 will experience a Rs 2,000 price cut during the Amazon sale. In addition to this, buyers can avail flat Rs 3,000 off by using HDFC bank debit or credit cards and EMI options for purchase. No cost EMI of up to 6 months will also be available on iQOO 7.

As for the flagship iQOO 7 Legend (review), the 8GB variant of the device will see a flat discount of Rs 3,000 off with Amazon coupon. Buyers will also have an exchange option of up to Rs 3,000 off in addition to the upfront discount. Another Rs 1,500 off can be availed using HDFC bank debit/credit cards or EMI options. The no cost EMI option on this one will be available for up to 9 months.

The top-of-the-line iQOO 7 Legend 12GB variant will see an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 during the sale. There is an additional Rs 1,500 off on buying options through HDFC bank and the no-cost EMI will be available for up to 9 months.

With these discounts, the base variant of the iQOO 7 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage will retail for Rs 26,990, down from its original price of Rs 31,990. A similar Rs 5,000 off can be availed on all variants of the iQOO 7, i.e. with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, 256GB storage. The prices of these models will be Rs 28,990 and Rs 30,990 respectively.

As for the iQOO 7 Legend variants, the 8GB RAM variant will retail for Rs 32,490, down from its original MRP of Rs 39,990. This discounted price includes the upfront discount, exchange bonus and bank offer as mentioned above. The 12GB RAM variant will go for Rs 38,490, down from Rs 43,990. Note that this model misses out on the discount through Amazon coupons.

iQOO Z series deals

In addition to the iQOO 7 series, iQOO Z-series smartphones will also see offers during the Amazon sale. All variants of the iQOO Z3 (review), for instance, will see a Rs 2,000 price drop. Alongside, a flat Rs 2,500 off can be availed on HDFC bank debit/credit cards and EMI options. The no-cost EMI extends to up to 6 months.

All variants of the iQOO Z5 will also have a flat Rs 1,500 off with Amazon coupon. In addition, flat Rs 1,500 discount can be availed on HDFC bank debit or credit cards as well as EMI options. The no-cost EMI choice will be up to 6 months.

With all the offers combined, the iQOO Z3 will start retailing at Rs 15,490, down from its original price of Rs 19,990. The subsequent variants with step up RAM and storage will cost Rs 16,490 and Rs 18,400 respectively. Prices for the two variants of the iQOO Z5 will be Rs 20,990 and Rs 23,990, down from Rs 23,990 and Rs 26,990 respectively.