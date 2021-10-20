Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Looking for affordable TV? Xiaomi Mi 4A 40-inch for Rs 20,999 is good deal

If you are looking to buy a new affordable TV, and don't mind relatively small screen size, look at the Xiaomi Mi 4A TV deal on Amazon. The deal, which is part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will let you buy the 40-inch Xiaomi Mi 4A at a price of Rs 20,999. This is significantly less than the original MRP of the product.

The price is inclusive of a Rs 1000 instant discount coupon that Amazon is giving to buyers on this TV for one day. Esseantially, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A is one of the top deals on Amazon India website for October 20. Original MRP of the Mi 4A is Rs 29,999.

If you are exchanging an old TV, then there is further reduction in the price. Up to Rs 3,780 discount is available on exchange of an old TV. At the same time, if you have an IndusInd Bank credit card and use it to purchase the Mi TV 4A, you will get an instant discount of Rs 1500.

It is possible that you may end up finding cheaper 40-inch TVs than the Mi TV 4A at Rs 20,999, but we think that this is one of the better options given that it is from Xiaomi and the fact that it runs fairly recent version of Android TV software. Like other Xiaomi TVs, the Mi TV 4A also uses the company's Patchwall software customisation on top of the Android.

Apart from the 40-inch screen with FullHD resolution in the Mi 4A consumers also get:

-- A 20W speaker system with support for stereo sound and DTS-HD.

-- 3 HDMI ports so you can easily connect your set-top box and a gaming console simultaneously.

-- The TV uses Android TV 9 software along with PatchWall 4.

-- The TV has 1GB RAM, and a quad-core processor. There is 8GB inbuilt storage.

-- Chromecast is built in so you will be able to stream content from your laptop or a phone directly onto the Mi TV 4A.

Although over here at the India Today Tech, we haven't reviewed the Mi TV 4A 40-inch, we did take a look at the Mi TV 4X 43-inch a while ago. The panel in that TV was superb and though that was a slightly more expensive TV, the Mi TV 4A also uses IPS panel and we have no reason to believe that it would not be a value for money screen. Usually, Xiaomi TVs are best in their class and the same can be safely said about the Mi TV 4A.