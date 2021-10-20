Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Marshall Acton II offers superb sound, great value at sale price of Rs 18,999

If you have been looking for a good-sounding speaker for your home, Amazon has a lot in store for you. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale went live on October 3 and will continue till November at least. Amazon is offering scores of deals and discounts on products across categories including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, audio products, laptops and more. Additionally, buyers can also get instant discounts upon using selected bank cards and on selected products. Amazon is offering cash backs, coupons and more. To further sweeten the deal, buyers can also get money in return for their old devices.

We have spotted a deal on a premium Marshall speaker which is called the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker. The speaker, which was launched at Rs 24,999, is available for RS 18,999 during the sale. Buyers can avail of no EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000.

Acton II has the smallest form factor in the entire Marshall line-up, but that does not mean the sound is not loud enough for you to host a party at home. This dynamic compact speaker features three dedicated class D amplifiers that power its dual tweeters and subwoofer, for a sound that is nothing short of large. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology you can play your music in glorious, stereo sound with no wires required.

Users can customise their music according to their requirements. You can connect the speaker to the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker's top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you're in. If you do not want to connect using Bluetooth, you can plug in with the 3.5 mm input for an analogue listening experience.

One of the major highlights of this speaker is that it features multi-host functionality, which allows users to connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices. Now you and a friend can take turns playing what you want to hear. The Marshall Action II is equipped with 15 watts speaker.