Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Nokia 5310 goes on sale, could be the feature phone you want

The big popularity of smartphones has led to the decline of feature phones. There are only a few popular smartphone manufacturers apart from Nokia, who are still selling feature phones. So you won't find a lot of good options to choose from. That said, if you're planning to purchase one, don't forget to check out the Nokia 5310 currently on sale.

The Nokia 5310 was launched in a refreshed design in 2220. It usually sells for Rs 3,499 but in the ongoing sale it can be availed at a slightly discounted price of Rs 3249. Consumers can avail up to Rs 100 discount making the purchase through Amazon Pay UPI. Besides this, there's a 5 per cent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members and 3 per cent cashback for others.

You can buy Nokia 5310 here

Now that you're aware of the discount details, Let's quickly go through specs, features and other details of the Nokia 5310. The smartphone has a plastic body and is sold in two colour options Black and White. It has red coloured buttons for music control on the right and for volume control on the left. While on the rear, it has a single camera with a flash.

The smartphone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It is powered by a MT6260A CPU. Nokia has used a 1200mAh battery on this phone which is claimed to provide 20.7 hrs of talktime. The device brings support for dual SIM connectivity. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 3.0, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Nokia 5310 has dual front firing speakers and FM radio support. However, you will require a headset to switch on the radio feature which is bundled in the package itself.