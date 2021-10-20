Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus Smart Band at Rs 1,799 is a deal worth noticing

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale went live on October 3 and would include in November. The sale brought discounts and offers on various products including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, audio products and more. Additionally, Amazon is also providing bank discounts on selected products along with cash backs and coupons. To further sweeten the deal, buyers can exchange their old products for new ones.

Amazon is offering scores of deals on fitness bands, smartwatches and more. One such deal was spotted on the OnePlus Smart Band. The fitness band, which was launched in India for Rs 2799, is now selling for Rs 1799 on Amazon. The offer will only be valid for three days. Additionally, buyers can also avail an Instant Discount on Citibank Credit EMI Transactions. So if you are looking to buy a smart band under Rs 2000, you have more than one reasons to buy the OnePlus Smart Band.

The OnePlus Band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour display which is said to be bright under direct sunlight.

The OnePlus Band comes with multiple watch faces and personalisation options through the OnePlus Health app. The OnePlus Band is claimed to offer 14-days worth of battery life on a single charge. It will also come with 13 workout modes. Apart from this, it also promises seamless connectivity, with the OnePlus Health app, which can be downloaded via the Google Play Store. The supported exercise modes include outdoor run, indoor run, fat burn run, outdoor walk, out-door cycling, indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, rowing machine, cricket, badminton, pool swimming, yoga and free training.

The OnePlus Band also comes with other sensors including a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. The blood oxygen sensor on the OnePlus Band beams infrared light onto the user's skin to measure SpO2 levels by sensing changes in the colour of blood.

We got a chance to review the smart band and here is what we felt: At Rs 2,499, the OnePlus is an aggressively priced device which despite not being particularly special has a lot to like about it. It offers good hardware inside and out, with the 1.1-inch AMOLED display particularly impressive with its quality.

The Band also offers a number of interesting features including heart rate tracking and its ability to also monitor blood oxygen levels. While it's true this is one feature that is available on very few competitors right now, as an overall package the OnePLus Band does not offer too much to set itself apart as a truly innovative device.



