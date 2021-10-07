Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds selling at a flat discount of Rs 10,000

The Amazon Great Indian festival sale is on and there are some unmissable deals on earbuds, smartphones and laptops across price points. Today Amazon is offering crazy discounts on some premium wireless earphones as well. So if you want to buy a good pair or earbuds that don't cost a bomb but offer great sound quality, you should check out the offers on Sony headphones and earbuds. Apart from flat discounts, Amazon is also offering bank discounts, exchange offers and more to further reduce the price of the device. Notably, Amazon sale will go on for a month, but the offers on selected products will only last for a limited period of time.

Sony WF-1000XM3, which was counted amongst the premium wireless earphones in India, is down to its lowest price ever. Sony had launched the WF-1000XM3 ANC in 2020 at a price of Rs 19,990. However, now Amazon is now offering a flat discount of Rs 10,000 on the WF-1000XM3 earbuds. The deal would last for a limited period of time but for the first time since the launch of WF-1000XM3, we have seen the price of the earbuds going down by almost 50 percent.

At Rs 9990, Sony WF-1000XM3 is a deal you should not miss if you are planning to get a good pair of wireless earphones. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is powered by one of the finest ANC processors - QN1e which facilitates 24-bit audio signal processing while acting as a DAC. The device comes with support Bluetooth codecs including AAC and SBC codecs. One of the reasons why you should pick the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds is its ANC. The device comes with one of the finest active noise cancellation features available in earbuds.

The company claims that the earbuds can last for upto 32 hours on a single charge. This includes 8 hours on the buds and 24 hours on the charging case. With the ANC on, the earbuds offer 6 hours of battery on the buds and 18 hours from the case.

We got a chance to review the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds when it was launched and this is what we felt about the device: The Sony WF-1000XM3 has the best in class ANC and superior sound quality that will instantly win over you. It has used some of the latest technology to further enhance the user experience. Having said that, Sony does have stiff competition in the market with Apple AirPods Pro, Sennheiser Momentum ruling the premium segment but if you want your earbuds to tick most of the boxes, WF-1000XM3 is perfect for you.



