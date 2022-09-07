Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start soon. While the company hasn't yet revealed the official sale date, tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed on Twitter that Amazon's latest sale event will kick off on September 18 and it will continue until September 29. This means that Flipkart will begin its Big Billion Days Sale event a little early than Amazon.

We don't have the official sale date for Flipkart too, but Poco confirmed on Twitter that Flipkart's sale event will be held on September 13. Both the e-commerce platforms are yet to reveal all the deals, but Amazon has dropped hints about some of the deals. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Amazon sale event.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts soon, phone deals teased

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale listing has revealed that the Redmi Note 11 smartphone will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The device is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 13,499, which means that the Redmi Note 11 could be available for less than this or the site could simply offer discount on a bank card.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. The 5G variant of this Samsung is currently selling on the platform for Rs 18,999. So, you can expect the price to be lower than this during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. The sale page also shows that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. At the moment, the handset is on sale for Rs 23,999, which means customers should be able to get it at a much lower price than this.

Those who are planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, then you might be able to get it for less than Rs 25,000. There are high chances that the e-commerce giant might just offer coupon discount or bank card offer on some of the devices and list them at the original price. Other popular phones such OnePlus 10R, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro will also receive discounts during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The iPhone 12 is already on sale at a discounted price of Rs 52,999. The original price of the handset is Rs 65,990. Amazon's sale page hints that the iPhone 12 will be available at a lower price. This again could be a bank card offer or coupon discount. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro will also receive a big discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event.

Amazon is claiming that the platform will offer up to 40 percent discount on mobiles and accessories. There will be up to 70 percent off on laptops, smartwatches, tablets, earphones, and more. Amazon will also ve giving 10 percent discount on SBI bank card and there will also be exchange offers on most phones.