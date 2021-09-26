Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top offers on smartwatches you should not miss

Smartwatches have gained popularity in recent years, as not only they have become much better with their battery performance but also offer several helpful health and fitness features. The dial of a smartwatch can be customised to suit your attire and clothing. Moreover, a smartwatch can track your health parameters like heart rate along with keeping a track of your workouts such as distance covered, calories burned, etc.

These handy devices also let you check notifications or answer a call without the need of taking out your smartphone from your pocket. With so many advantages and more, a smartwatch can be a great addition to your wardrobe. In this article, we list for you the top smartwatches offer you should not miss as a part of this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Noise ColorFit Pulse

The Noise ColorFit Pulse has a large 1.4-inch display with 240*240 pixels. The smartwatch helps you keep track of your heart rate and blood oxygen levels from your wrist via 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. You can choose from a plethora of cloud-based dial faces. It has an impressive 10-day battery life and includes 8 built-in sports modes.

You can purchase the Noise ColorFit Pulse here.

boAt Xtend Smartwatch

The boAt Xtend Smartwatch has a large 1.69 inch vivid LCD display with a capacitive touch experience that lets you take control, effortlessly. The ambient light display allows automatic adjustment of brightness on the watch, suited to your environment. It offers multiple dial faces with customisable options to match your outfits. The watch comes with a stress monitor that reads your HRV (Heart Rate Variabilities) to indicate stress levels. The watch also monitors your heart rate and SpO2.

You can purchase the boAt Xtend Smartwatch here.

Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch

The Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch has a bright 1.55 inch AMOLED display. It monitors your SpO2 level along with 24-hour heart rate tracking, female cycle tracking, sleeps quality monitoring, and stress level monitoring. It has a lightweight body that weighs only 19.5 grams and is only 8.95 mm thick. It is comfortable to wear day and night or during sports activities. It has 70+ different sports modes built-in for accurate tracking and is water-resistant up to 5 meters. The Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch has a long battery life of up to 14 days.

You can purchase the Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch here.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is a great smartwatch option by Apple. Its processor is up to 2 times faster than the previous generation. The GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist. It has a 40mm Large Retina OLED display. You can track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone. It can measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance. It is also swim-proof. The Apple SE has a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings.