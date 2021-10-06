Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Rs 33,999 is a deal you can skip, here is why

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway for the fourth day, and there are still many deals that you can grab without thinking twice. But that does not mean that all deals are good. There are some deals that, albeit good, are totally skippable. One of them is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is better to avoid. The Galaxy S20 FE is available at a big discount on Amazon right now, but it makes more sense to go for other phones because they are better value for money.

Let us talk about the deal first. On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at Rs 36,999, down from the launch price of Rs 55,999. The discount may seem like a lot, but it is not if you see the specifications of the phone. The phone was clearly overpriced when it was launched earlier this year in India. So the discount of about Rs 20,000 is not jaw-dropping for the phone. Over and above this discount, there is a Rs 3,000 discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card. The effective price of the phone will then be Rs 33,999 - possibly the lowest.

That kind of discount is too good to miss - and you definitely should not. But in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, you should totally skip the deal. Let me tell you why.

First, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched earlier this year with a Snapdragon 865 processor, which is from last year. I am not saying the processor is bad, but there are phones with better processors available right now for about the same price, if not less. For example, the Realme GT uses the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the most powerful Android phone processor right now, and this phone is available at Rs 35,999 after a Rs 2,000 discount. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, and it is a lot newer than the Snapdragon 865. The OnePlus Nord 2 costs Rs 27,999 with an HDFC Bank discount on Amazon.

Another shortcoming would be the slow charging on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. At the price of around Rs 33,999, if not Rs 36,999, you can easily get a phone with 65W fast charging. Both the Realme GT and the OnePlus Nord 2 have 65W fast charging, and they can top up the phone's battery in only a little under 40 minutes. Now, compare this with Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 25W charging standard. It is way too slow and kind of nonsensical when you think about the price Samsung is asking for. The only saving grace would be support for wireless charging on the Galaxy S20 FE, but let us be honest, are you going to use the wire more or the wireless charger?

If you are going to spend that kind of money on the phone right now, it should not be the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. You have better options, such as OnePlus Nord 2 or the Realme GT, that you can go for. They bring better value for your money and are among the brands that will soon roll out Android 12 to both phones, unlike Samsung, which will take its sweet time to give its users the next Android version. The choice is yours and let it be a wise one.