Amazon Great Indian Festival starts October 4: Deals on mobiles, headphones, cameras, Smart TVs teased

Amazon Great Indian Festival dates have been announced. The new Amazon sale kicks off on October 4 and brings offers on a host of products ranging from smartphones, cameras, headphones, smartwatches, smart TV, and more products.

As announced earlier, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will see a 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI options. The Amazon sale will also have a No-cost EMI offer as well as an exchange offer for various products. Amazon has listed mobile offers for smartphone enthusiasts and has also teased new launches around the Great Indian Festival sale.

Talking about new launches, Amazon teases a new Tecno smartphone launch on Saturday, followed by the iQOO Z5 launch on September 27, i.e. Monday. The online retailer also teases a deal reveal for the Redmi 9A smartphone on Monday. Amazon promises iPhone deals to be revealed on Tuesday while Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launch on September 29.

Talking about smartphone deals teased, the OnePlus 9 Pro, iPhone 11, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 10i, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 have been listed to be available with discounts during the Great Indian Festival.

For camera enthusiasts, Amazon has promised some fantastic discounts, like the Sony ZV-1 Vlog camera will be available at as low as Rs 59,990, GoPro Hero 9 Black to be available under Rs 40,000. Similarly, the Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless camera is under Rs 50,000 and more such offers.

Amazon has also teased deals and offers on a host of earphones ranging from Apple AirPods Pro, Noise Buds VS303, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, OnePlus Bullets, Sony WF-1000XM3, Boult Audio Q10 and more.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will also have deals on smartwatches and fitness bands from companies like Mi, Noise, Fire-Boltt, Realme, boAt, and more products.

The Great Indian Festival will also have deals on speakers, and the e-commerce giant teases Bluetooth-based speakers starting at as low as Rs 519. There will be speakers from boAt, Infinity, Sony, Zebronics, Mivi, Philips, and more.

Amazon also teases multiple offers on smart TVs, ranging from a 32-inch screen size all the way to 65-inches. Interested buyers can expect discounts on Mi TVs, Sony TV, Redmi TV, OnePlus, LG, Samsung, and TCL during the sale.

