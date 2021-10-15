Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on 32-inch Smart TVs under Rs 25,000

Amazon Great Indian sale is live and there are deals on electronics across various price points that you should not miss. Amazon is offering deals on smartwatches, smart TVs, laptops and home appliances. Apart from the usual discounts, Amazon is also proving bank offers on selected cards like Citibank, HDFC and more. There are coupons available as well that you can apply while checking out.

If you are planning to upgrade to a Smart TV but don't want to spend a lot of money, you should check out the deals on smart TVs under Rs 25,000.

Samsung UA32T4340AKXXL

Not all Samsung TVs are pricey, if you are a Samsung loyalist you should check out the deal on the Samsung 32-inch Smart TV (UA32T4340AKXXL), which is currently available on Amazon for sale at Rs 17,490. The smart TV comes with a 32-inch full HD Ready panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. It has a company's Tizen operating system that runs on its own with support for streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and more. Further, it allows you to download more apps and games via the Samsung Store.



TCL HD Ready 32S65A

TCL is a reliable brand when it comes to smart TVs. The TCL HD Ready is a 32-inch HD-ready Smart LED TV with a 1366x768p resolution. The TV runs on Android OS and has got a refresh rate of 50hz. The TCL HD ready comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The TCL HD Ready 32S65A is equipped with a 30W speaker and a built-in subwoofer. Clear audio+ feature fine-tunes tv sound offers an immersive experience. The remote lets you operate the set-top box and tv with a single remote. This Smart TV television comes up with support for Indian languages and comes with YouTube and Netflix pre-installed.

Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch

Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch is a common name that pops up every time we talk about TVs in the budget segment. The Smart TV is priced at Rs 14,999 on Amazon. It features a 32-inch HD Ready panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device runs Google's Android TV operating system with having its own PatchWall UI on top. It comes with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast. The TV supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more OTT platforms.

OnePlus TV Y 32

One Plus TV Y32 is also one of the popular options under Rs 25,000. The Smart TV is currently available at a price of Rs 15,999 on Amazon. The OnePlus TV comes with an HD Ready LED display with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a 60Hz resolution. The TV has a bezel-less design and also comes up with a 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. This TV runs Google's Android TV 9 operating system with the company's own Oxygen Play skin on top. It assists 20W speaker output with Dolby Audio support.





