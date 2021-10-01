Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on latest laptops revealed

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is ready to kickstart from October 3 and will offer a range of deals on consumer technology products once live. Among these will be a plethora of laptops available at a discounted rate and a page on the e-commerce major's India website now gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

The page is dedicated to the deals we can expect on laptops and as per what is seen on it, Amazon will offer up to 50 per cent off on laptops during the Great Indian Festival sale. In addition, it promises exchange bonuses and EMI options on their purchase during the sale.

Interestingly, Amazon has also made live a Laptops Savings Maximizer on the webpage. The section details that buyers will be able to save more than Rs 38,000 on the purchase of a new laptop during the sale. Here is how it works -

The savings maximizer shows that several deals can be combined to avail a discount of Rs 38,000 on a laptop. These include an upfront discount of roughly around Rs 10,000 on most laptops, an Amazon coupon discount of up to Rs 1,000, an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000 as well as savings on interests on EMI of up to Rs 4,000, with the no-cost EMI options.

Other such savings have been mentioned for free accessories of up to Rs 1,500, free subscriptions of up to Rs 2,500 (like 12-months Primi membership), free courses or game packs worth up to Rs 5,000 and an extended warranty of up to Rs 3,000. In total, Amazon says that you can save around 38,000, but there is more.

This tally does not include the bank offers that will be applicable on sales during the festive period on Amazon. HDFC Bank debit or credit card holders as well as those opting for EMI options will be able to avail a 10 per cent instant discount upon any purchase on Amazon. Entire details of the offer have not yet surfaced, like the minimum cart value for its use, or the upper limit on the 10 per cent off. Thus, its value has not been mentioned in the savings maximizer. Nevertheless, it will enhance the total savings as mentioned above. So the amount to be saved now turns to be Rs 38,000 plus bank offers.

Laptops on discount

As for the devices that will be on sale, Amazon has revealed a list mentioning the devices that will see a price cut. The list includes products from the houses of HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Acer and MSI. Some of these come with discounts of up to Rs 30,000.

Acer Nitro 5 Core i7, for instance, will be up for sale at a price of Rs 89,990, down from its original price of Rs 1,19,990. Similarly, MSI GF75 Thin will be up for sale at Rs 71,990, down from Rs 95,990, a savings of Rs 24,000. Another massive discount will be seen on Asus TUF Gaming F15, which will retail for Rs 58,990. This is a Rs 26,000 saving, considering its listed price is Rs 84,990.

Most other laptops priced around the Rs 50,000 mark, will receive a price cut of anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000. Examples of these include Asus VivoBook 14, HP 15 (with Ryzen 5), Dell Vostro 3400, Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 and others.

Looking at the attractive deals above, those interested in getting a new laptop during the sale are thus advised to keep an eye out on such offers. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will provide an early access to Prime members on October 2.