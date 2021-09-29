Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on mobile accessories

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to start on October 3. The upcoming sale will continue throughout the next month and offer discounts across a plethora of categories. This also includes mobile accessories, which are available at a discounted price. While there are a plethora of accessories on sale, we have picked the best ones to help you make the right purchase decision.

CASEOLOGY Spigen Vault Back Cover Case Compatible with iPhone 13

We are aware of the fact that you will be looking for a good case for your brand-new iPhone 13. So, here's one from Spigen called Vault Back Cover Case. This TPU case sells for Rs 1099 on Amazon, but you can get an additional Rs 200 off with the coupon available. It has a sandstone texture body and grips on each side for better grip and feel.

pTron Bullet Wireless WX21 15W Fast Charging Pad

The wireless charging feature has slowly started trickling down to the mid-range segment, which has subsequently increased the demand for wireless chargers. There are a host of wireless charging pads available, but we suggest picking a more reliable option. pTron Bullet Wireless WX21 fast charging Pad is currently at a discounted price of Rs 799. The wireless charger is 9.8cm in diameter and supports up to 15W fast charging.

Mi 18W Car Charger

Mi 18W Car Charger is a compact mobile accessory that attaches to a slot present in your car, thus allowing you to charge your smartphone. This charger comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support with 18W fast charging. It has two USB ports, and a blue ring LED indicator. The Mi 18W Car Charger with a price cut is now available for Rs 448.

Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank

Portronics Power PRO 10K is an affordable power bank. It is a 10000mAh capacity power bank that supports up to 12W fast charging. The device has two USB output ports and a type C port for input. The device has a textured finish to provide a better grip. Besides this, it has an LED charging indicator. Portronics Power PRO 10K can be purchased for Rs 579.

WeCool Nylon Braided Multifunction 3 in 1 Charging Fast Charging Cable

Supplied charging cables usually break or get lost. So it is better to keep a spare charging cable with you. And in case you were looking for one, WeCool has a Nylon Braided 3 in 1 fast charging cable at a discount now. This cable can charge two type C devices and a lightning port device simultaneously. It is selling for Rs 349 on Amazon, so you might not want to miss this one.