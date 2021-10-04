Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on smartwatches under Rs 2,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale went live on October 3. The sale has brought great deals and discounts on gadgets and wearables including smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, smartwatches and more. Amazon has not revealed when the sale will be concluded, but it has been reported that the sale would continue for almost a month. Amazon is giving bank offers to HDFC credit and debit cardholders. The offers on HDFC bank credit card are for EMI transactions and non-EMI transactions. There are also cashback and partner offers on deals.

There has been a great demand for smartwatches as people are focussing towards their fitness and health. People who wish to buy a smartwatch can opt for them now as there are great discounts on smartwatches during the Amazon Festival. Smartwatches and fitness bands from boAt and Noise are available for around Rs 2000.

Noise Colourfit Pro 2: The smartwatch has a fill-touch control with 35g weight and upgraded LCD display, IP68 waterproof, heart rate monitor, sleep and step tracker, call and message alerts and long battery life. The smartwatch is available for Rs 1999 during the sale.

boAt Xtend smartwatches are available for Rs 2199 during the sale. The smartwatch comes with Alexa Built-in, 1.69 inch HD display, has multiple watch faces, stress monitor, heart and SpO2 monitoring, 14 sports modes, sleep monitor and 5 ATM water resistance. The smartwatch is available in pitch black colour.

Noise ColorFit ultra bezel-less smartwatch with 1.75" HD TruView display, 60 sports modes, SpO2, heart rate, stress, REM and sleep monitor, calls and SMS quick reply, and stock market info in Gunmetal Grey. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2999 after a discount. The price can be further reduced after applying for eligible offers.

The Fire-Boltt Beast is available for Rs 2999 with SpO2 1.69" which is the industry's largest display size full-touch smartwatch with blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitor, multiple watch faces and 7 days battery life.

Amazfit GTS2 Mini smartwatch is available for Rs 4000: The smartwatch comes with 1.55" AMOLED display, SpO2 level measurement, 14 days' battery life, over 70 sports modes, built-in Amazon Alexa and GPS, HR, sleep and stress monitoring. The watch is available in Meteor Black colour. Even though it is priced at Rs 4000, it can be further reduced with eligible card offers.



