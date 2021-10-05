Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on wearables under Rs 3,000 you should check out

The wearables market has seen a sudden surge in popularity. A lot of new manufacturers have stepped into the industry. Hence, users have a lot of options to choose from. And in case you were looking to pick a budget wearable, this might just be the right time.

Amazon is offering huge discounts on wearables as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Plus there are bank discounts too so that you can avail these products at the lowest prices ever. So without any further ado, let's look at the top deals on wearables under Rs 3,000.

boAt Xtend Smartwatch

boAt Xtend is an affordable smartwatch launched at a starting price of Rs 2999. But as a part of this sale, it is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,199. The device features a 1.69-inch square touch-screen LCD display. There's also a circular dial to navigate through the UI. boAt Xtend comes with health tracking features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and more. It has 5ATM waterproofing and a 300mAh battery with a claimed battery life of 7-10 days.

Noise ColorFit Pulse

The Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch sports a 1.4-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 240x240 pixels. It brings support for 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The fitness tracker is IP68 rated, so it can survive a few splashes at least. Users can pick calls, send replies to SMS, control music and more through this device. It ships with a 210mAh battery which has a claimed battery life of up to 10 days. Noise ColorFit Pulse with a price drop, is now selling for 1,699.

Mi Band 5

Although the Mi Band 6 has arrived in India, Mi Band 5 remains to be one of the top fitness trackers under Rs 3,000. The smart band, which usually sells for Rs 2,499, is now available for Rs 1,999, making it a steal deal. Mi Band 5 sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 126x294 pixels. It weighs 11.9 gms and is 5ATM water-resistant. The fitness band gets a total of 11 sports modes. Additional health features include 24hrs heart rate monitoring, Sleep/stress tracking, women's health tracking and more—a 125mAh battery with a claimed battery life of 14 days powers this band.

OnePlus Band

OnePlus band is another great option to consider in this budget. Like the Mi Band 5, it also gets a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 126x294 pixels. The fitness comes with 13 exercise modes, a blood oxygen sensor and an optical heart-rate sensor. The OnePlus Band features IP68 certification and 5 ATM water resistance. Moreover, it gets a 100mAh battery with a claimed battery life of 14 hours. The OnePlus band was launched at Rs 2,499, but the sale brought its price down to Rs 1,799.

boAt Watch Flash

The boAt Watch Flash is the only watch with a round dial in this list. It comes in an elegant design with a 1.3-inch LCD panel. The device comes with IP68 dust/water resistance and 10 sports modes. Like the other watches in this list, it is capable of heart rate and SPO2 monitoring. It gets a 200mAh battery with up to 7 days of battery life. The boAt Watch Flash is selling at a discounted price of Rs 2,199 during this sale.