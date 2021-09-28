Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top laptop deals you can look forward to

Laptops have become such an integral part of our daily lives that it can get frustrating when you have to reboot your laptop often because of it hanging. We all have had to face this annoying problem of working with a slow and unresponsive laptop. However, modern laptops have become much better with their performance as well as compact.

If you are looking to buy a new one there are some great deals and discounts you can look forward to during this Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starting from October 3. Further, Amazon is offering up to 24 months no-cost EMI, exchange benefits up to Rs. 25,000 and coupon benefits that can save you up to an extra Rs. 10,000. Additionally, customers can purchase a 12-month extended warranty at flat Rs. 99.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is fitted with an HD front web camera, 4GB of RAM, and a 2.1GHz Intel i3 processor that enables multitasking easily and smoothly. It has a Full HD LED display and 256GB of SSD memory for storing all your data, files, photos, movies, and games. It is fitted with a 2GB dedicated Nvidia graphics card which renders superior and low latency visuals while gaming. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 and Microsoft office suite. The powerful lithium-ion battery provides a running time of more than 5 hours. The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is lightweight and strong on performance.

HP Pavilion Gaming laptop

The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel i5 quad-core processor 2.5Ghz processor. It offers 8GB of DDR4 RAM with a 256GB SSD drive and a 1TB HDD. It delivers high-grade graphics and processing power for multitasking and gaming. It has a 15.6 inch Full HD display with 1920x1080p resolution. The HP Pavilion Gaming laptop is fitted with a 4GB GDDR6 dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The laptop boasts improved thermal cooling for overall performance and stability. This ultra-thin and portable laptop weighs just 2.25kg. The narrow bezel provides an immersive gaming or movie viewing experience.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop is a powerful gaming laptop suitable for multitasking and performance-heavy tasks. The powerful battery can power the laptop for more than 10 hours. It comes with a dedicated 3GB graphics card, rendering superior and lag-free visuals while gaming. It has an Intel Core i5 processor 9th Gen. It has an 8GB DDR4 RAM with a 1 TB hard drive. It features 2 USB 3.1 ports for faster transfer and sharing of data. The Acer Nitro 5 is a lightweight gaming laptop weighing 2.3kg. It also has a full RGB backlit keyboard that can be customised to any colour to meet your design need or style.

Apple MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air comes with a 13.3-inch retina display with true tone technology. It has a backlit magic keyboard and touch id. It is fitted with an Apple M1 chip with 8 core CPU. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This incredibly then and light MacBook performs up to two times faster than the previous generation MacBook Air. The retina display offers a truly immersive experience. It has dual stereo speakers and the battery life is more than 11 hours.

Mi Notebook Horizon 14

The Mi Notebook Horizon 14 Thin and Light Laptop is an extremely lightweight laptop at just 1.5kg with a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display. It is equipped with the 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor that is a powerhouse and lets you multitask smoothly. It has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and is just 18mm thick. It comes with an Nvidia MX350 2GB GDDR5 Graphics. It has 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD that is fast and has sufficient storage for all your needs. It has a robust metal body and a powerful battery that lasts more than 10 hours. The Mi Notebook Horizon 14 Thin and Light Laptop comes with dual stereo speakers with DTS audio processing that delivers enhanced audio. It has 2 USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port.

