Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers on gaming headphones you should check

Gamers obsess over good quality displays, high-end graphic cards, CPUs and Keyboards. But they generally ignore good gaming headphones, which are as important as the other hardware accessories. In popular competitive games like PUBG, Dota, Apex Legends and CS-Go, you need to coordinate with your allies and kill enemies around the corner. Thus, a good gaming headset becomes essential as it offers Low Latency audio, surround sound and other additional features to get you ahead of your enemies.

In case you're planning to get gaming headphones, wait no more. Amazon is offering up to an 80 per cent discount on headphones as part of this sale. Plus, there are additional bank offers to make the deals even more lucrative. With that out of the way, let's take a look at the top offers on gaming headsets.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro is one of the most popular gaming headphones. The wired headset is compatible with PC, Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. It has dual-chamber drivers for better distinction and less distortion. The microphone on this device is quite good and does a decent job of cancelling unwanted noise. Not to miss, the detachable braided cable has in-line audio controls. HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro is a well-built headset that can be used for long gaming sessions. The gaming headset is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 making it a great deal to consider.

SteelSeries Arctis 1

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is an affordable gaming headphone with a host of high-end features. It features 40mm drivers, which offer an excellent sound output. The headphone provides features like DTS:X v2.0 surround sound, independent game/chat audio settings and full SteelSeries Engine for EQ tweaking. SteelSeries Arctis 1 has a detachable bidirectional mic that has noise cancelling ability. As part of this sale, SteelSeries Arctis 1 is selling at just Rs 4,999, an absolute winner for the price.

Corsair HS70 PRO

The next device on the list is Corsair HS70 Pro. Although this wireless gaming headphone is a few years old now, it still offers great value for money. The headset is currently selling at a reduced price of 9,999. Corsair HS70 Pro comes with 50mm drivers, which are tuned for a more bassy output. It also offers 7.1 surround sound, which can be customised via Corsair's iCue software.

Razer Kraken X

The Karen X is a budget gaming headset from the popular gaming laptop manufacturer Razer. It is priced at Rs 5,199, but in this ongoing sale, you can avail of it just for Rs 3,719. The headphone offers good sound equity with 7.1 surround sound. It is also quite lightweight at 265 gms. The Razer Kraken X comes with a cardioid mic which claims to offer decent noise cancellation.

Logitech G431

The Logitech G341, with a price drop of Rs 3,000 over its retail price, is now selling for Rs 4,995. The headphone comes with 50mm drivers and a 6mm mic with flip to mute feature. It also offers DTS X 2.0 surround sound, which can be controlled by Logitech G HUB gaming software. The Logitech G431 is well built and provides a decent amount of comfort.