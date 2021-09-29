Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers on large appliances

Large house appliances like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, microwave ovens, etc. are useful and practical in our daily lives. With summer temperatures regularly crossing the 40 degrees mark during summer in most parts of India, it is imperative to have an air conditioner to keep the room cool during the day and have a good night's sleep at night. Refrigerators help us keep food and vegetables fresh for longer. With the cost of electricity becoming more affordable and appliances becoming more energy-efficient, we all aspire to have more and larger appliances.

If you are considering buying any of these large household appliances, then check out these top offers on large appliances that Amazon is offering as a part of its Great Indian Festival sale starting from October 3.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC is an economical 1.5-ton air conditioner with a 5-star energy efficiency rating. It is ideal for medium to large-sized rooms. The air conditioner gives you instant cooling even at temperatures as high as 50 degrees. It features an active dehumidifier that senses the indoor humidity and controls it, especially useful during monsoon season. The copper condenser coil in this AC is more durable & delivers efficient cooling. It features an eco mode that optimises power consumption and saves on your electricity bills. The turbo mode cools the room instantly with high-powered cooling. The sleep mode in this AC maintains a comfortable temperature by cutting excessive cooling and power consumption, so you sleep comfortably all night. The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC features a filtration system that removes allergens, odours, dust, and other harmful particles to give you cool and fresh air.

Whirlpool 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers a maximum of 7.2kg per washing cycle in its top load design. The In-built collar scrubber in this washing machine ensures that the collars get a good scrubbing every time. The machine has 3 different wash programs delicate, normal, and heavy ensuring a safe and customised wash for every fabric type. This washing machine is built with non-corrosive and rustproof high-quality plastic. The Whirlpool 7.2kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with a memory so, in case of power cut-off, the wash cycle resumes from where it was stopped.

Samsung 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator bears a stylish design and several power-packed features. It is a single-door refrigerator with a 192L capacity. It is rated 4 stars for its energy efficiency. The digital inverter technology of Samsung consumes less power while delivering superior cooling. The refrigerator provides greater energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting performance. The stabiliser free operation capability keeps it working steadily and reliably. If the voltage increases too much it automatically cuts the power to prevent electrical damage. It is designed with toughened glass shelves which can hold a weight of up to 175 kg safely. There is a large Base Stand Drawer in the lower part of the refrigerator, a convenient place to store all of your food items that don't need cooling, such as onions and potatoes.

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

The IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven is a large-capacity microwave suitable for large families. It can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. The microwave comes with a 101 pre-set standard menu for making complex Indian dishes within minutes. It has an autodefrost mode where you just have to enter the weight of the food item and the microwave takes care of the rest. It has a timer option that keeps you informed about cooking time, power level, and time at every stage of use. It has an overheat protection mechanism that auto switches off the microwave's heating element if temperatures get too high.