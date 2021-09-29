Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers on smartphones with massive battery

We use our smartphones for a host of different activities, and it becomes a massive pain if it is short on battery life at all times. In case you're struggling with battery issues, it might be just the right time to replace your smartphone. Amazon will be offering great discounts on smartphones during the Great Indian Festival sale that begins on October 3. Keeping that in mind, we have listed the top deals on smartphones with a massive battery.

You can check all mobile deals here.

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime is a budget offering that ships with a big 6000mAh battery. The smartphone comes with decent hardware with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood. It features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device gets up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In terms of cameras, it sports a 50-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear and an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. Redmi 10 Prime, priced at Rs 12,499, will be available at a discounted price during the sale, so keep an eye on it.

Tecno Pova 2

Tecno Pova 2, priced at Rs 10,999, is also an option worth considering. A massive 7000mAh battery powers this device which can be topped via an 18W fast charger. The device features a huge 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers it clocked at 2GHz. The smartphone gets up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The device gets a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies in terms of optics.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The highly popular mid-range smartphone Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will also be available at a discounted price during the sale. It sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. A Snapdragon 732G chipset powers the smartphone, which is further paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. While the device gets a slightly lesser 5020mAh capacity battery than the aforementioned offerings, it makes up for it with 33W charging support.

Vivo Y51A

The Vivo Y51A, currently selling at Rs 17,990, will be available for Rs 16,990 during the sale. As for the battery, it gets a 5000mAh cell with 18W charging support. The device sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A will serve as a perfect option for someone who is on a tight budget. It will be available for Rs 6,799 during the sale, making it an enticing option. The Redmi 9A is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel. An octa-core Helio G25 SoC powers this device. Moreover, it gets a 13-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies.