Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers on wireless earphones with noise cancellation

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to kick-start on October 4. The e-commerce platform will offer deals and discounts across categories such as smartphones, laptops, headphones, earphones, home appliances and many more. Apart from the usual discounts, Amazon will also offer bank discounts for selected bank account holders.

If you have been planning to buy good TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation, you should check out some options available on Amazon. Picking TWS earbuds is not difficult anymore because you have too many options to choose from. You can also go for premium brands like Sony, Jabra but if you don't want to spend so much, you can also go for cheaper options that offer ANC such as boAt, Noise and many others.

So here is our list of TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation you can consider if you are planning to buy one

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM3 is the first name that pops up when we talk about active noise cancellation. The price of the premium TWS earbuds is down to Rs 14,990 from its launch price of Rs 19,990. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is equipped with a Dual Noise Sensor technology that works with the new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e to catch and cancel noise respectively. The company claims that the earphones offer up to 6 hours of power and the charging case offers up to 24 hours of battery life with the Noise cancellation mode off. However, if the Noise cancellation mode is switched off, the device will provide power for up to 32 hours. It also has a quick-charge facility and a 10-minute quick charge function in the charging case that provides up to 90 minutes of playtime.

Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation

The Realme Buds Q2 is one of the most affordable earbuds to come with active noise cancellation. The audio device has been priced at Rs 2499 on Amazon. It is also available in black and white colour options. The earbuds are equipped with a 10mm Bass Boost Driver & Large Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragm along with a Bass Boost+ algorithm that delivers powerful bass and a crystal clear stereo sound. In terms of battery, the company claims that the earbuds offer a battery life of 28 hours. It also supports fast charging that gives up to 3 hours of battery life with just 10 min of charging time. The device is priced at Rs 2499 on Amazon.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i active noise cancellation

Huawei FreeBuds 3i is selling at Rs 5976 on Amazon. You can also apply a coupon and get a discount of Rs 500 flat on the device. The earbuds are equipped with 10mm large dynamic drivers that deliver powerful bass, giving audiences a 'True Noise Cancellation, True Wireless Stereo' listening experience. It also comes with its IPX4 water-resistant technology. The Freebuds 3i also gives a playback of up to 3.5 hours.

boAt Airdopes 501 ANC Truly Wireless

boAt Airdopes 501 ANC Truly Wireless is priced at Rs 3240 on Amazon. The earbuds offer upto 30dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for cancelling out unwanted external sounds. The earbuds offer a total playback of 28 hours with the carry case. It also comes with fast charging support, which provides 60 min of playback time in just 5 mins of charging.



