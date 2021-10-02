Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top smartphone deals under Rs 30,000

The sub 30,000 smartphone category has some exciting offerings. These smartphones tend to offer a better overall experience than affordable devices. And that's mostly because lesser compromises have to be made while making a mid-range device. So, if you are planning to get a mid-range device, this might be just the right time.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival kicks off on October 3 for non-Prime consumers. A lot of good mid-range smartphones will be selling at a discounted price during this sale. Plus, there are bank offers too so that you can purchase these at the lowest prices ever. Keeping that in mind, we have listed the top smartphone deals to look out for under Rs 30,000.

You can check all mobile deals on Amazon here

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 is among the best devices to pick in the sub Rs 30,000 segment. It gets a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In addition, it gets a decent camera upgrade over its predecessor with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 wide-angle sensor. The device ships with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 sells for 29,999, but during the sale, it can be availed for Rs 28,499.

Mi 11X

The Mi 11X will be another enticing option during this sale. It can be purchased for as low as Rs 20,990, including HDFC bank offers. Even if you keep the bank discount aside, the device will go for Rs 26,999, which is Rs 3000 lesser than the original price. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It ships with a powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel lens for a selfie—a 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging powers this Mi 11X.

iQOO 7 5G

The iQOO 7 5G is a solid mid-range device powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset. It features a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The device also gets a nice set of cameras which includes 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. iQOO 7 5G is offered in multiple configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device gets 5G support and a 4400mAh battery with 66W charging support. iQOO 7 sells for Rs 31,990, but during this sale, you can purchase it for just Rs 26,990.

OnePlus Nord CE

The OnePlus Nord CE also makes it to the list. It is the cheapest OnePlus device available in the country at Rs 22,999. The device sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is further paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. OnePlus Nord CE features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. This device can be purchased for as low as Rs 23,499 (8GB/128GB variant) during the sale.

Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo V21e 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. The smartphone is available in a sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Vivo V21e 5G sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 44-megapixel shooter for selfies. The device gets a 4000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Vivo V21e will be sold for Rs 24,990 during the sale.