Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top soundbars you can buy to connect with your Smart TV

It comes as no surprise that the built-in speakers in TVs are not that great. Even on the best 4K TVs, the sound quality is not up to the mark. Soundbars can elevate your TV or movie viewing experience by introducing high-quality, immersive audio to your living room. These convenient devices do not require much space or setup. They can easily be linked to your TV and you can start enjoying the better sound. Modern soundbars are packed with features and advanced technologies 4K HDMI inputs, ARC, Dolby Atmos, etc.

Amazon as a part of its Great Indian Festival sale is offering discounts on some of the top soundbars. Hence, in this article we compile for you the top soundbars you can buy to connect with your Smart TV.

Infinity JBL Sonic B200WL 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar

The Infinity JBL Sonic B200WL 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar features a 160W peak power system with an immersive deep bass sound. Additionally, you can connect devices seamlessly with multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and optical input. It comes with a wireless subwoofer that pumps out thumping and powerful bass. Extra deep bass delivers an extraordinary sound for movies, music, and even video games. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pair and stream from any compatible device effortlessly. The easy-to-navigate multi-function remote comes with dedicated bass boosting controls to increase or decrease the bass output as per your choice. With three different equaliser modes for Movies, Music and News now listen to your television content with precision tuning.

boAt AAVANTE Bar 1700D 120W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar

The boAt AAVANTE Bar 1700D 120W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar produces 2.1 channel captivating sound with Dolby digital plus technology which delivers powerful sound that enhances any movie experience. The high-definition sound bar comes with a separate wired subwoofer. The soundbar produces 60W of audio and the subwoofer is also capable of producing 60W sound output. The 2.1 channel sound system provides a balanced sound and deep bass for your movies, music, and even video games, so you can experience true cinematic sound. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 technology so you can directly connect your smartphone to the soundbar. It has AUX, USB, HDMI (ARC), and optical connections.

itel XE SB515, 80W Fully Loaded Soundbar

The itel XE SB515, 80W Fully Loaded Soundbar has a built-in subwoofer and a sound duct that delivers clearer and heavy bass without the need for a separate woofer. The Soundbar uses Bluetooth for easy wireless connections to other devices. Enjoy music from your mobile in top audio quality anywhere. It comes with an integrated USB 2.0 port, so you can directly connect a pen drive and play music. It has a surround sound expansion feature that expands the listening area both sideways and up to emanate sound, so you can enjoy great sound with truly immersive surround effects. The itel XE SB515, 80W Fully Loaded Soundbar weighs only 4.7kg and can easily be mounted on a wall or placed on a cabinet.

Mi Soundbar

The Mi Soundbar with 8 Speaker Drivers has 8 built-in speakers producing a 50Hz to 25000Hz frequency response range which covers the entire spectrum of sounds. It has an enhanced base, with passive radiators to bring cinematic experience to the home. It features an elegant design, a powerful core, and a rich sound. It is a stylishly designed soundbar with a fabric mesh overlay. Connecting to your TV or mobile device is simple with Bluetooth 4.2v. It features optical in and AUX inputs for connecting it to TV or other devices. The Mi Soundbar with 8 Speaker Drivers is lightweight, compact, and easy to use enabling you to place it in any home environment. The soundbar weighs just 1.92kg.