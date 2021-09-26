Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top upcoming smartphone launches as part of the sale

Smartphones have increasingly become an inseparable part of our daily lives. The functionality of traditional phones has been expanded many folds with the arrival of smartphones. We can now listen to music, watch movies, reply to emails, take stunning photos using just our smartphones. With so many expectations from your smartphone, the smartphone must have strong specifications to perform well without lagging.

Smartphones are thus able to offer better performance at an affordable price. If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone to a new one, check out these new smartphones that will be launched soon as a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

You can check all mobile deals here

Mi 11 Lite NG 5G

The upcoming Mi 11 Lite NG 5G will be launched on September 29. The affordable offering by Xiaomi has a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 780G SoC octa-core processor. It will be available in 4 variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage.

The Mi 11 Lite NG 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is 20 megapixels. It has a large 4250 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The Galaxy M52 5G will be launched on September 28. It has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080p and an Infinity-O cutout for the selfie camera. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It uses a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, additionally, the Galaxy M52 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The triple camera setup consists of a 64 megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12 megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5 megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera, while the selfie camera in front is 32 megapixel. It has a large 5000 mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB-C, and Bluetooth 5.0.

You can check out all the details about Galaxy M52 here

iQOO Z5 5G

iQOO Z5 5G will be launched on September 27. It is a 5G-enabled smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. It has a 64-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) rear camera and 16-megapixel (f/2.45) front camera for selfies.

It will be available in three storage variants with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The iQoo Z5 packs a 6.67-inch Full-HD LCD display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 for iQOO smartphones. It is powered by a large 5000 mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging.

You can check out all the details about iQOO Z5 here

Oppo A series

Oppo is expected to add to its A-series lineup of smartphones with a new launch on October 1. The new smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary AI-powered camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The budget-friendly Oppo A-series lineup already consists of A31 and A74 5G.

You can check out all the details about Oppo A series here