Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to Rs 11,500 off on Garmin smartwatches

Amazon is offering discounts and other deals on a range of Garmin smartwatches during its Great Indian Festival sale. The deals bring down the effective price of a number of Garmin smartwatches like Forerunner 45, Forerunner 245, and more.

For those unaware, Garmin is known for its GPS-based products that cater to adventure sports enthusiasts and those involved in other such outdoor activities. The company has a portfolio of smartwatches in India, many of which are now available at a price cut during the sale.

Garmin Forerunner 45, for instance, is available for a price of Rs 14,990 during the Great Indian Festival sale. The smartwatch is originally priced at Rs 17,990 and is available in two colour options - Black and Lava Red. The Amazon sale is thus offering a Rs 3,000 upfront discount on the smartwatch.

Similarly, Garmin Forerunner 245 is retailing for a price of Rs 24,990, down from its original price of Rs 31,490, marking an enormous Rs 6,500 discount during the sale. Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is down from Rs 36,490 to Rs 29,990, observing the same discount as its non-Music variant.

Garmin Instinct Graphite, a much-renowned smartwatch among adventure sports circles, is available for Rs 19,990 during the Great Indian Festival sale. Without the discount, it retails for Rs 28,490. This means buyers of the watch during and through the Amazon sale stand to save at least Rs 8,500 on its purchase.

Garmin Instinct Tactical, which is another finish for the Instinct Graphite also retails for Rs 19,990, marking an even bigger discount as it usually retails for Rs 31,490. Note that the Rs 11,500 discount is only the upfront savings on the device. There are other deals too, that can be clubbed with this discount.

Bank offers on these smartwatches offer instant discounts as well as cashback on the purchase of Garmin smartwatches. A total of seven bank offers, mostly applicable on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, can be chosen from. In addition, Amazon is offering Rs 400 cashback as Amazon Pay balance to those using Amazon Pay as a payment option for the smartwatches. Applying for an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card during the purchase can also get Rs 600 as a reward to buyers. There are no-cost EMI options available for the smartwatches too.