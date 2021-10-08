Amazon Great Indian Festival: Vivo X60 at Rs 31,990 is a fantastic offer, here is how the offer works

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival brought some crazy smartphone deals. These deals are spread across all segments, so you are likely to find a deal irrespective of your budget. Amazon is offering up to a 40 per cent discount on smartphones as part of this sale. Plus, there are additional bank discounts to make these deals even more lucrative. So if you were planning for an upgrade, there wouldn't be a better time than this.

The sale has brought down the pricing of multiple high-end smartphones. However, we want to bring your attention to an excellent deal being offered on the Vivo X60. The smartphone was launched in March this year at a starting price of Rs 37,990. But during this sale, you can purchase it for as low as Rs 31,990. Now that's a total discount of Rs 6000 on the original price. So let's quickly break this deal to find out how it works.

Vivo X60, with a price cut of Rs 3000, is now selling for 34,990 on Amazon. But users can further reduce this amount by making a purchase through an HDFC Debit/Credit card. As per the offer, consumers can avail of an instant discount of 10 per cent. We cross verified this deal and found that the price of Vivo X60 comes down to Rs 31,990 while making this purchase through an HDFC card.

The Vivo X60 is a well-designed device that looks and feels premium. It isn't too heavy either at 176gms. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset clocked at 3.2GHz. The same chipset powers multiple high-end smartphones like the OnePlus 9R, Moto Edge 20 Pro, iQOO 7, Mi 11X and more. Vivo X60 is offered in two configurations, with the top-end model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. The smartphone glides through the day to day tasks and resource-intensive games, thus delivering great overall performance. You can read our Vivo X60 review here.

While the device comes with top-end hardware, it's the camera system that makes this device stand out. Unlike other phones in this segment, it performs quite well in low lit conditions. Plus, the gimbal system produces good stabilisation videos. The camera hardware is concerned with the smartphone sports a 48-megapixel primary shooter with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. In addition, there's a 32-megapixel camera selfie on the front.

The Vivo X60 is powered by a 4300mAh battery with support for 33W charging. It runs Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. The device is also 5G capable and gets n77/n78, 5G bands.

Vivo X60 is a complete package that offers great hardware, an excellent set of cameras and a beautiful looking design. At Rs 31,990 is a fantastic deal that you shouldn't miss.