Amazon Great Indian Festival: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G at Rs 23,499 is a deal worth checking out

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival has some crazy smartphone deals on offer. The deals are spread across all segments so that you can find a good deal irrespective of your budget. And Incase you are looking for a mid-range device, there's a great deal being offered in the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G. The smartphone was launched a couple of weeks ago at a starting price of Rs 26,999. However, it can now be availed for as low as 23,499 in this sale. So let's quickly break down the deal to find how it works.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is currently selling for the same price at Rs 26,999 on Amazon. However, there's a coupon discount of Rs 1,500 which brings the price down to 25,499. Further, Axis and Citi Bank users are eligible for an instant discount of Rs 2,000. This deal can be availed through both credit and debit card transactions. We cross verified the bank offer and found that the final price dropped to Rs 23,499. Now that's a total discount of Rs 3,500 on the original price, making it a great deal to consider. However, the current bank offers will run until October 17, so you will have to be quick to grab this device at its lowest price.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh. This is a 10-bit 1080p display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset. It is further paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel tele-macro sensor. While on the front, it sports a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies. The rear cameras can shoot 4K 30fps videos. Additional camera features include Timed burst, AI SkyScaping, One-click AI cinema, 8 cinematic video filters and Time-lapse video.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by a 4250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. Other than that, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint for authentication and a dual speaker setup. Finally, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G brings connectivity options like NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and more.