Amazon Great Indian Festival: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G at Rs 23,999 is still a steal deal

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is currently underway. It kicked off on October 3 and will run till the end of the month. The American e-commerce giant is offering steep discounts and deals across categories like smartphones, electronics, Amazon devices, and several other products. Plus, there are additional bank offers to make deals even more lucrative

There are a lot of smartphones selling at discounted prices as part of this sale. But we want to draw your attention to the deal being offered on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. As per the latest deal on Amazon, the smartphone can be purchased for Rs. 26,999. Additionally, you can get a Rs. 3,000 instant discount by using ICICI Bank credit cards. Considering that the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is a new launch, the Rs. 3,000 off is a decent discount on it.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available in both 6 and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB of internal memory storage. The smartphone is available in four colour options; Diamond Dazzle, Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black. The 5G enabled smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core having a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz.

In the optics department, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64 megapixel primary camera, 8 megapixel ultra-wide, and 5 megapixels super macro lens. It also has a 20 megapixel front selfie camera. The smartphone boasts a 6.55 inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Dolby Vision Support. It is an extremely sleek and stylish smartphone with a mere thickness of 6.81mm.

It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It has a large 4250 mAh battery. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE supports proprietary fast charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, Infrared, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G and 5G

Additionally, the Amazon deal includes 6 month free screen replacement for Amazon Prime members. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is one of the best budget 5G smartphones. Thanks to the sale, you can grab the 6GB/128GB Rs. 23,999, including the bank. This is a deal not worth missing.