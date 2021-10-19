Amazon Great Indian Sale: Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with top hardware goes on sale with Rs 34,000 discount

It can be frustrating when you have to reboot your laptop time and again because of it hanging. We all have had to face this annoying problem of working with a slow and unresponsive laptop. However, modern laptops have become better with their performance as well as lightweight and portable. Gaming laptops on the other hand offer the latest cutting edge technology that enables these powerful laptops to run even the most graphically demanding games smoothly.

If you are looking to buy a new gaming laptop, you are in luck, Amazon is currently hosting its Great Indian Festival sale. The American e-commerce giant is offering steep discounts on products across categories including laptops and gaming laptops.

The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop is available on Amazon for Rs. 85,990, down from its earlier price of Rs. 1,19,999. It is a powerful gaming laptop suitable for multitasking and performance-heavy tasks. The powerful battery can power the laptop for more than 8 hours. It comes with a dedicated 4GB graphics card, rendering superior and lag-free visuals while gaming. It has an Intel Core i7 processor 11th Gen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

It has a 16GB DDR4 RAM with 256GB Solid State Drive (SSD). It features 2 USB 3.1 ports for faster transfer and sharing of data. The Acer Nitro 5 is a lightweight gaming laptop weighing 2.4kg. It also has a full RGB backlit keyboard that can be customised to any colour to meet your design need or style. Enjoy smooth, blur-free gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The CoolBoost mode increases fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode allowing you to push your frames to the max. The DTS:X Ultra technology ensures sounds are clear and can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape, allowing you to hear where your opponents are coming from with pinpoint precision.

Acer Nitro 5 has a screen-to-body ratio of 80% and narrow 7.02mm bezels. It is easily one of the best gaming laptops available in the market currently and with the Rs. 34,000 discount, it is definitely a deal you should not miss.