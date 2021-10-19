Amazon Great Indian Sale: boAt Bassheads 100 on discount are perfect cheap earphones for your phone

The earphones market is crowded with choices. There are earphones, headphones, wireless earphones and more available in the market currently. If you are planning to buy a pair of earphones, you can do it during the Amazon sale. The sale went live on October 3 and would continue till November 3 at least. If you have missed buying anything during the initial days, don't fret because Amazon comes up with new offers every day. Amazon is currently offering deals and discounts across categories including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, earphones and more. Additionally, buyers can also avail bank offers on selected products. Apart from that, there are coupons, cash backs, exchange offers that can help bring the price down.

Coming to the earphones, Amazon is offering crazy discounts on all sorts of audio products, which includes TWS earbuds, wired earphones, headphones and more. Given the current scenario, everybody is more inclined towards TWS earbuds but if you want wired earphones, you should not miss the deal on boAt Bassheads 100. The earphones, which was originally priced at Rs 999, is being sold on Amazon during the sale for Rs 299. The offer is only valid for four days. Post the last date, the earphones will be sold at its original price. The offer does not include any bank offers or cashback because the price of the earphones is already very low.

Boat is a trusted brand when it comes to audio products. It is known for offering the best products without costing a fortune. The boAt Bassheads 100 is offered in fourteen different colours, so if you are a fan of colourful earphones, you will definitely like the Nassheads 100. The earphones are equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver with the speaker resistance of 16 ohm enables the earphone to deliver a punchy, rhythmic response to the most demanding tracks. It also features HD microphone, which lets users make crystal clear calls.

The earphones feature a 1.2 meters perfect length cable, so you can plug it anywhere you want. The boat Bassheads 100 offer a snug fit, which means it won't come off even if you wear it while working out or while jogging. The device comes with a warranty of one year.