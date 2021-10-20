Amazon Great Indian Sale: LG 27UL550 is a deal worth noticing if you want a 4K monitor

Amazon is currently running its Great Indian Festival sale. Interestingly, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a month-long sale this time. The American e-commerce giant is offering various lucrative deals and steep discounts on products across categories including monitors and 4K monitors.

A monitor allows you to work, game, or watch movies on a larger screen making the most of your PC. Whether you are creating youtube videos, or just finishing your daily office work, a good quality 4K monitor makes it more convenient to do so with its larger screen. Even for gaming or movie viewing, 4K monitors deliver better colour accuracy, high refresh rates, and resolution, augmenting your overall experience. Whether you need it for gaming, working, or watching movies, here is a great 4K monitor deal that we think is not worth missing.

The LG 27UL550 Monitor is a 27 inch 4K monitor. It is currently available for Rs. 27,999, down from its earlier price of Rs. 45,000. The HDR display provides a truly immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy big, bold, and stunning panoramic views while you work or play. The 4K UHD has a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and presents four times the resolution of Full HD. It is also equipped with HDR 10's industry standard for High Dynamic Range imaging. The LG 27UL550 Monitor IPS computer monitor help keep colours consistent at a wide viewing angle by reproducing 98% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum.

The FreeSync technology resolves the communication issues between processor and monitor, reducing image tears and choppiness. LG 27UL550 Monitor has different game modes for First-Person-Shooter games and even an RTS pre-set mode allows you to choose the best conditions for you and the game you are currently playing. The 4K monitor has 2 HDMI ports for different inputs. It comes with an adjustable stand that can help you find your ideal display position while the smooth curve of the base provides stability, providing consistent in-game performance.

The LG 27 inch 4K-UHD HDR 10 Monitor with IPS Panel deal on Amazon is a great chance for anyone looking to purchase a 4K monitor at a bargain.